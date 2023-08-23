Deals
First Alert Weather Day for dangerous heat & humidity

First Alert Weather Day
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:09 AM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Wednesday morning.  Areas of patchy but dense fog have developed overnight with the clear sky and calm conditions, expect fog to remain in place through 9:00 AM. 

We have just a few clouds overhead to kick off our morning with very warm and muggy temperatures in the middle 70s to lower 80s.  A Heat Advisory remains in effect for all North Alabama and Middle Tennessee counties through 8:00 PM CDT Thursday.  Please practice heat safety and stay hydrated over the next few days as heat related illness will be possible over this extended hot stretch of days.  Today will be mostly sunny again with high temperatures near 100 degrees, the heat index will range from 101 to 112 degrees. 

Skies will stay clear overnight with lows staying very warm in the middle to upper 70s, some areas of fog will be anticipated for the Thursday morning drive.  Thursday and Friday will also be brutally hot and humid with high temperatures in the upper 90s to lower 100s.  Saturday should be the last very hot and humid day with high humidity and temperatures reaching the upper 90s, a few isolated showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon. 

A weak front will come through Saturday evening and will knock down temperatures for Sunday into next week with highs staying near average in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

