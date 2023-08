Cooling centers available in north Alabama during extreme heat

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Several organizations want to help you cool off during this heat wave.

(The following list includes Madison County and Marshall County. This list will be added to as more cooling centers are confirmed in other counties)

Cooling Centers in Madison County

Downtown Rescue Mission, 1400 Evangel Dr. NW, Huntsville Open 24/7 (256) 536-2441 Must have an ID and not be a sex offender

The Living Room, 2820 Governors Dr., Huntsville Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. (256) 533-3391 Run by First Stop

Salvation Army, 305 Seminole Dr., Huntsville Thursday & Friday, 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. (256) 536-5576 May extend hours

Cavalry Hill Public Library, 2800 Poplar Ave., Huntsville Monday - Thursday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. (256) 970-6313

Downtown Huntsville Public Library, 915 Monroe St., Huntsville Monday - Thursday, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.; Friday & Saturday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Sunday 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. (256) 532-5940

Gurley Public Library, 225 Walker St. Monday - Thursday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. (256) 776-2102

Madison Public Library, 142 Plaza Blvd., Madison Monday - Thursday, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.; Friday & Saturday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Sunday 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. (256) 461 - 0046

Monrovia Public Library, 254 Allen Drake Dr., Huntsville Monday & Tuesday, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.; Wednesday & Thursday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Friday & Saturday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. (256) 489 - 3392

New Hope Public Library, 5398 Main Drive Suite A, New Hope 11 a.m.-6p.m. Mon-Thur ; 11 a.m. -5 p.m. Fri ; 11a.m. -3 p.m. Sat 256-932-0761

North Huntsville Public Library, 3011 Sparkman Drive Huntsville, AL 35810 9 a.m.-8p.m. Mon-Thur ; 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Fri-Sat ; 1 p.m. -5 p.m. Sun 256-851-7492



Albertville Library, 200 Jackson St, Albertville 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon-Fri 256-891-8290

Sand Mountain Park, Albertville 5 a.m.-9 pm Mon-Thur; 5 a.m.-7 p.m. Fri; 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat; 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Sun 256-891-8240

Albertville Senior Center, 709 S. Broad St., Albertville 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Mon-Fri 256-891-8279

Arab Church of Christ, 1005 N Main St, Arab 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon-Fri 256-586-8158

Arab Library, 325 2nd St NW, Arab 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tue, Wed and Fri; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat 256-586-3366

Arab Recreation Center, 761 N Main St, Arab 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon-Fri; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat; 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sun 256-586-6793

Arab Senior Center, 800 N Main St, Arab 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mon-Fri 256-586-6960

Boaz Library, 404 Thomas Ave, Boaz 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mon-Thur; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat; 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sun 256-593-8056

Boaz Recreation Center, 400 Elizabeth St, Boaz 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon-Fri; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat; 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sun 256-593-7862

Boaz Senior Center, 112 S Church St, Boaz 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon-Wed; 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Thur; 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Fri 256-593-1107

Church of the Epiphany, 1101 Sunset Dr; Guntersville 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon-Thur; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Fri 256-582-4897

Douglas Senior Center, 335 Stadium Cr, Horton 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Mon-Fri 256-840-1440

First Baptist Church Albertville, 309 East Main St, Albertville 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mon-Fri 256-878-2291

First Baptist Church Guntersville, 1000 Gunter Ave, Guntersville 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mon-Fri 256-582-5141

First United Methodist Church Albertville, 204 Madison St, Albertville 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Mon-Thur 256-878-4651

First United Methodist Church Arab, 1058 N Main St, Arab 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mon-Thur; 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Fri 256-586-5792

Grant Senior Center, 307 2nd Ave West, Grant 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Mon-Fri 256-728-2513

Guntersville Library, 1240 O’Brig Ave, Guntersville 9 a.m-8 p.m. Tue, Thur; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wed, Fri 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat 256-571-7595

Guntersville Senior Center, 1503 Sunset Dr, Guntersville 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon-Fri 256-505-3000

Lake City Assembly of God, 5025 Spring Creek Dr, Guntersville 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon-Thur 256-582-8509

Martling Senior Center, 4059 Martling Rd, Albertville 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Mon-Fri 256-878-5751

Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 2650 Pine Street, Albertville 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon-Thur 256-593-3552

St Williams Catholic Church, 929 Gunter Ave, Guntersville 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon-Fri 256-582-4245



