Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

A 48 First Alert Weather Day for Dangerous Heat & Humidity

First Alert Weather
A 48 First Alert Weather day for dangerous heat and humidity. Another hot day with temps near...
A 48 First Alert Weather day for dangerous heat and humidity. Another hot day with temps near 100 with feels-like temps close to 110. A HEAT ADVISORY issued for the area through Thursday evening. Another muggy night, patchy fog possible. Low temps in the 70s to near 80. More heat and humidity for Thursday. Another 48 First Alert Weather Day. Temps close to 100, feels-like close to 110. Heat continues for Friday and Saturday and so do the 48 First Alert Weather Days for continued dangerous heat and humidity. Our break in the heat comes Sunday with a few scattered thunderstorms with a frontal passage. At this time, storms will not be severe. Temps in the 80s next week.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 48 First Alert Weather Day for dangerous heat and humidity. Another hot day with temps near 100 with feels-like temps close to 110. A HEAT ADVISORY issued for the area through Thursday evening. Another muggy night, patchy fog possible. Low temps in the 70s to near 80.

More heat and humidity for Thursday. Another 48 First Alert Weather Day. Temps close to 100, feels-like close to 110. Heat continues for Friday and Saturday and so do the 48 First Alert Weather Days for continued dangerous heat and humidity.

Our break from the heat comes Sunday with a few scattered thunderstorms with a frontal passage. At this time, storms will not be severe. Temps in the 80s next week.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people injured following shooting on Alabama A&M campus
1 in custody, 1 in hospital following shooting on Alabama A&M campus
Devyn Keith
Huntsville City Council member pleads guilty to shoplifting charges
One dead, one injured following wreck on U.S. 431 near Dug Hill Rd.
Anthony Williams
Taco Bell employee charged for taking photo of customer’s debit card
WAFF Heat Advisory
48 First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous heat & humidity through Saturday

Latest News

48 First Alert Weather Day
48 First Alert Weather Day: Heat Advisory in effect until 8 p.m.
WAFF AM 5:30-6:00am – Syncbak
48 First Alert Weather Day: Heat Advisory in effect until 8 p.m.
48 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Brad Travis provides us with Tuesday night's forecast.
48 First Alert Weather Day: Tuesday 10 p.m. weather forecast
First Alert Weather
48 First Alert Weather Days Continue Now Through Saturday For Dangerous Heat & Humidity