A 48 First Alert Weather Day for Dangerous Heat & Humidity

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 48 First Alert Weather Day for dangerous heat and humidity. Another hot day with temps near 100 with feels-like temps close to 110. A HEAT ADVISORY issued for the area through Thursday evening. Another muggy night, patchy fog possible. Low temps in the 70s to near 80.

More heat and humidity for Thursday. Another 48 First Alert Weather Day. Temps close to 100, feels-like close to 110. Heat continues for Friday and Saturday and so do the 48 First Alert Weather Days for continued dangerous heat and humidity.

Our break from the heat comes Sunday with a few scattered thunderstorms with a frontal passage. At this time, storms will not be severe. Temps in the 80s next week.

