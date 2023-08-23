Deals
48 Blitz: Week 0 football schedule sees multiple game time changes

48 Blitz
48 Blitz
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Week 0 has made it to North Alabama!

See a full list of Week 0 games by clicking here.

Some teams have pushed back their opening kickoff this week due to the extreme heat. Each time will be updated on the full scoreboard above as they are announced.

Tune in Friday night at 10 p.m. for the first 48 Blitz of the season on WAFF 48.

The Patriot's first game will be against the Muscle Shoals Trojans.
The Jets' first game will be against Gardendale.
48 Blitz Preseason Preview: Huntsville Panthers gearing up for high school football
Their first game will be against Austin Black Bears.

WAFF Heat Advisory
48 First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous heat & humidity through Saturday

