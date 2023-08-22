Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Wallace State hosts grand opening for new welding center

Wallace State hosts grand opening for new welding center
Wallace State hosts grand opening for new welding center(WSCC)
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Leaders at Wallace State Community College are celebrating the opening of their new welding center.

The Center for Welding Technology and Innovation Center cost $8.8 million and includes seven robotic welding stations, nine virtual welding simulators, 81 welding booths, 20 grinding booths, a plasma CNC table and more.

The new center is the largest welding school in the Southeast and Governor Kay Ivey was there for the official opening.

Governor Ivey says facilities like this give Alabamians great options and great futures.

“For anyone who wants to acquire the latest in-demand skills in Alabama’s 2023 workforce, their career path can begin right here at Wallace State. The major investment in state-of-the-art classrooms is transformational for Alabama students,” Ivey said.

For more information click here.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene from the street with Madison County deputies in the front of the property.
Man shot after allegedly breaking into a home on Wall Triana Highway
Scene from street of the incident on Noble Drive
2 adults, dog displaced following house fire on Noble Drive
Nick Dunlap
Huntsville native Nick Dunlap defeats Neal Shipley for U.S. Amateur Championship title
Ronald Brian Peoples
Man charged following armed robbery of 88-year-old woman in Limestone Co.
Orion noise complaints continue, city councilman looking for solutions
Orion noise complaints continue, Huntsville leaders seek solutions

Latest News

Huntsville native who now lives on Maui speaks on wildfire devastation
Huntsville native who now lives on Maui speaks on wildfire devastation
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp
Teen facing multiple charges after weekend vandalism at Jackson County schools
WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Jury trial continues: more interrogation videos played
WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
Huntsville City Council using funds to improve residents’ quality of life