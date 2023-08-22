Wallace State hosts grand opening for new welding center

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Leaders at Wallace State Community College are celebrating the opening of their new welding center.

The Center for Welding Technology and Innovation Center cost $8.8 million and includes seven robotic welding stations, nine virtual welding simulators, 81 welding booths, 20 grinding booths, a plasma CNC table and more.

The new center is the largest welding school in the Southeast and Governor Kay Ivey was there for the official opening.

Governor Ivey says facilities like this give Alabamians great options and great futures.

“For anyone who wants to acquire the latest in-demand skills in Alabama’s 2023 workforce, their career path can begin right here at Wallace State. The major investment in state-of-the-art classrooms is transformational for Alabama students,” Ivey said.

