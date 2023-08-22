Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Two people injured following shooting on Alabama A&M campus

Alabama A&M put out an alert stating there is no active threat as of 6:40 p.m. Tuesday
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are hurt after a shooting at Alabama A&M University that put the campus on lockdown on Tuesday.

A Huntsville Police spokeswoman said the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident stemming from an argument between two people.

The two people shot each other, the spokeswoman said, adding there was never an active shooter threat on A&M’s campus.

One of the people involved, according to HPD, drove to Huntsville Hospital with minor injuries. Police took the second person involved into custody on A&M’s campus. The police spokeswoman said the second person also has minor injuries.

Earlier, Huntsville Fire and Rescue District Chief Jay Gates reported a third person was injured.

Students on campus tell WAFF 48 that the argument was over cafeteria food.

Police and university leaders lifted the campus lockdown at 6:40 p.m., roughly an hour after the shooting was reported. Huntsville Police will take over the investigation.

WAFF 48 News obtained the original message university officials sent to students:

WAFF 48 News obtained the message university officials sent to students:
WAFF 48 News obtained the message university officials sent to students:(ANON)

Below is the statement A&M issued lifting the lockdown:

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies from injuries sustained in single-vehicle wreck in Huntsville
Devyn Keith
Huntsville City Council member pleads guilty to shoplifting charges
One dead, one injured following wreck on U.S. 431 near Monte Sano Blvd.
48 First Alert Weather Day
48 First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous heat & humidity for the week ahead
WAFF Heat Advisory
48 First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous heat & humidity through Saturday

Latest News

WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting.
Football teams prepare for kick-off in scorching temperatures
WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Murder trial continues for woman accused of beating child to death in Lauderdale Co.
WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Weeden Elementary School celebrates their new and safer main office
estate planning text on notepad with stationary on table
Avoiding family drama: financial advisor explains when to include the children in estate planning