Three Pears shares tips for making the most of a wardrobe

Three Pears in Cullman shares how to make the most of the clothes already in your wardrobe
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - As we get closer to the transition period between summer and fall, the ladies at Three Pears have some tips for making the most of your closets.

Instead of buying new pieces, you can take what we already have and pair them differently depending on the occasion or weather. One way to elevate any outfit is by using a versatile blazer. Blazers are super in-fashion right now and as we enter the season of the temperature being 50 one day and 80 the next, it’s a great thing to have in your wardrobe!

Wear a popped collared white shirt underneath for a more professional look
Wear a popped collared white shirt underneath for a more professional look(Carrie Taylor Smith)
Style a blazer with athleisure apparel and sneakers for a more athletic look
Style a blazer with athleisure apparel and sneakers for a more athletic look(Carrie Taylor Smith)
Hit the town by adding a skirt and pair of heels underneath a blazer
Hit the town by adding a skirt and pair of heels underneath a blazer(Carrie Taylor Smith)

To add even more versatility to a closet, Three Pears suggests adding unique statement necklaces and earrings to your collection. Necklaces from Holland & Birch Jewelry are perfect for this!

Necklaces and Earrings from Holland & Birch
Necklaces and Earrings from Holland & Birch(Carrie Taylor Smith)

Three pears is located in Cullman, Al at 118 5th St SE, Cullman, AL 35055. You can follow them on Instagram and Facebook!

