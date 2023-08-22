Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Taco Bell employee charged for taking photo of customer’s debit card

Anthony Williams
Anthony Williams(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man who was working at a Taco Bell in Decatur was arrested Monday for taking a picture of a customer’s debit card.

According to court documents, 18-year-old, Anthony Levon Williams, admitted to taking a picture of a customer’s debit card and making fraudulent purchases with it at the Taco Bell on Beltline Road.

The incident occurred on March 15 following the customer filing a report with the Decatur Police Department shortly after noticing unauthorized transactions to the victim’s Capital One Bank debit card.

He was booked in the Morgan County Jail. His bond is set at $5,000.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies from injuries sustained in single-vehicle wreck in Huntsville
48 First Alert Weather Day
48 First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous heat & humidity for the week ahead
Ray Long
Morgan County Commission announces new EMA director
Huntsville City Council using funds to improve residents quality-of-life
Huntsville City Council using funds to improve residents’ quality of life
DeKalb Co. woman accused of murder requests to return to crime scene

Latest News

Football generic
High school football players in Huntsville treated for heat-related symptoms during practice
FILE - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey.
Gov. Ivey announces $1M grant for increased jobs, industry in north Alabama
First Alert Weather week
HEMSI warns of expected increase in heat-related illnesses through the 48 First Alert Weather Week
WAFF Meteorologist Chelsea Aaron looks at the heat levels faced on Alabama football fields in...
Connecting with Chels: Tackling extreme heat this football season