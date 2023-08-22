Taco Bell employee charged for taking photo of customer’s debit card

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man who was working at a Taco Bell in Decatur was arrested Monday for taking a picture of a customer’s debit card.

According to court documents, 18-year-old, Anthony Levon Williams, admitted to taking a picture of a customer’s debit card and making fraudulent purchases with it at the Taco Bell on Beltline Road.

The incident occurred on March 15 following the customer filing a report with the Decatur Police Department shortly after noticing unauthorized transactions to the victim’s Capital One Bank debit card.

He was booked in the Morgan County Jail. His bond is set at $5,000.

