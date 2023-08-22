Deals
One dead, one injured following wreck on U.S. 431 near Monte Sano Blvd.

By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead and one person is injured following a wreck on U.S. 431 on Tuesday afternoon, per Don Webster with HEMSI.

Webster says that the injured patient has been transported to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services

Huntsville Police issued an advisory stating that U.S. 431 is currently shut down from Monte Sano Blvd. to Cove Creek Drive due to the wreck.

Southbound traffic is being diverted at Monte Sano Blvd. and northbound traffic is being diverted at Cove Creek Drive.

