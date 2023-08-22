Deals
Multiple agencies rescue man using rope after vehicle allegedly slides down embankment on Pine Island

Guntersville Fire/Rescue, Waterfront Fire Department and Marshall Health Systems Ambulance...
Guntersville Fire/Rescue, Waterfront Fire Department and Marshall Health Systems Ambulance assisted in a rope rescue on Pine Island between Guntersville and Scottsboro.(Guntersville Fire/Rescue)
By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies helped rescue a man on Tuesday afternoon after his vehicle allegedly slid down an embankment on Pine Island, near Guntersville and Scottsboro.

Guntersville Fire/Rescue along with Waterfront Fire Department and Marshall Health Systems ambulance crews assisted in the rope rescue.

Guntersville Fire says the person’s vehicle appeared to have slid off a chert embankment, where the man fell roughly 35 feet.

Rescue efforts to hoist the individual up to safety
Rescue efforts to hoist the individual up to safety(Guntersville Fire/Rescue)

After reaching the top of the embankment after lifting the patient by rope, Marshall Health Systems then assumed care of the individual and transported him to the hospital.

