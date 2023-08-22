Multiple agencies assist in rope rescue after vehicle slides down embankment on Pine Island

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies assisted in the rescue of a man after his vehicle slid down an embankment on Pine Island, near Guntersville and Scottsboro.

Guntersville Fire/Rescue along with Waterfront Fire Department and Marshall Health Systems ambulance crews assisted in the rescue.

Officials with Guntersville Fire say the man’s vehicle appeared to have slid off a chert embankment, where the man fell roughly 35 feet.

Rescue efforts to hoist the individual up to safety (Guntersville Fire/Rescue)

After crews were successful with the rescue, Marshall Health Systems provided care for the man before taking him to the hospital. At this time the condition of the man is unknown.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.