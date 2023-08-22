Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Maintenance worker stung nearly 2,000 times at golf course; on life support

A maintenance worker in Arizona is on life support after he was stung nearly 2,000 times at a...
A maintenance worker in Arizona is on life support after he was stung nearly 2,000 times at a golf course.(JimmyLung via Canva)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN CITY WEST, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - A man is fighting for his life in Arizona after being stung thousands of times by bees while working at a golf course.

KPHO reports that a maintenance worker was stung an estimated 2,000 times while at a Sun City West golf course over the weekend.

According to the Arizona Fire Medical Authority, arriving firefighters found the man, in his 50s, covered with bees after they were called to the Pebblebrook Golf Course.

“We thought it was grass clippings on his face but as we got closer, we realized those were actually bees,” a rescuer wrote in an incident report.

Firefighters deployed a hose line with foam to subdue the bees.

Authorities then rushed the man to a nearby hospital where he remained intubated on Monday.

Rescuers did not immediately release what brought on the bee attack.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies from injuries sustained in single-vehicle wreck in Huntsville
48 First Alert Weather Day
48 First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous heat & humidity for the week ahead
Ray Long
Morgan County Commission announces new EMA director
Huntsville City Council using funds to improve residents quality-of-life
Huntsville City Council using funds to improve residents’ quality of life
DeKalb Co. woman accused of murder requests to return to crime scene

Latest News

WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Weeden Elementary School celebrates their new and safer main office
Alabama A&M students told to take shelter after reports of armed person on campus
Alabama A&M students told to take shelter after reports of armed person on campus
FILE - Jeffrey Clark, Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources...
2 more people indicted with Trump in Georgia election probe want the case heard in federal court
estate planning text on notepad with stationary on table
Avoiding family drama: financial advisor explains when to include the children in estate planning