‘It’s embarrassing’: Veterans seeking more health coverage in North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Kecia Hendrix and many other local veterans have dealt with easy access to medical care for years. The VA has several clinics in North Alabama, but no hospital, meaning many area veterans have to drive multiple hours to receive all their care. This includes care for disabled vets like Hendrix.

“It’s ridiculous, it’s embarrassing,” she said. “I’ve been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and PTSD. I can’t get any of those specialties here in Huntsville.”

Instead, she has to travel to Birmingham, a place she can’t drive to herself. She’s had to go five times in the last month.

“They hire a company to come from Birmingham to pick us up and transport us to Birmingham,” she said. “They come up from Birmingham to take us back to Birmingham for a doctor’s appointment.”

A VA spokesperson said more coverage could be coming to the valley soon. Shannon Arledge sent this statement to WAFF:

“Over the next five years, our vision encompasses establishing additional leased locations in Huntsville that will relocate an array of vital services: Mental Health, Home Based Primary Care, Homeless Veterans Program, Specialty Care, Dental, Optometry, Audiology, and Primary Care. Relocating these services would improve the treatment areas we currently occupy and provide more space inside the Huntsville Veterans Clinic.”

Hendrix sids she appreciates this gesture, but she wants to see a new VA hospital in Huntsville.

“I intend to do a lot of things, but are you doing it,” she asked. “What are you showing your veterans who come home after we served our country, and served our country well?”

Arledge said the VA’s plan is for the next five years. He also said no dates for new leases or future construction are available at this time.

