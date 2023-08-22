Huntsville native who now lives on Maui speaks on wildfire devastation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Maui residents continue to process the devastation across the island from the deadly wildfires.

One of those residents is Cara Griffin, who was born and raised in Huntsville and moved to Maui in 2018. Griffin said across the island, devastation is everywhere. But the love among neighbors and residents is keeping the Hawaiin spirit alive.

“Ohana, our family, is so true,” Griffin said. “You know your neighbors and you really care for them.”

The death toll currently sits at 114 and is expected to rise as recovery efforts continue. This number along with the 800 people still missing, Griffin described the past two weeks as a nightmare.

“It’s kind of like a big mass grave that we’re dealing with,” Griffin said. “We’re all in shock and every part of the island is afected. We’re all working to get supplies and materials over to the other side.”

Thankfully, Griffin and her items survived the wildfire. But she recounted that as the upcountry fires raged on, she could view them from her window. Now, she is joining other locals to help the thousands who are affected.

“Our main priority is to take care of the people who have just lost everything but the clothes on their back,” Griffin said.

Griffin said that everyday residents are waking up to heartbreak. She added that the island was already experiencing a major housing shortage, so now many are opening up their spare bedrooms to displaced families.

“The Hawaiin word is Kuleana and it means responsibility to take care of one another,” Griffin said. “I feel, and I think so many others feel, that it is our moral responsibility that if there are people in need, we can’t ignore.”

Griffin added that even though Huntsville is 4,000 miles away from Maui, there are still ways local residents can help the affected families.She encourages everyone to donate to charities that are assisting in rescue efforts and helping those impacted.

