Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Hundreds of patients evacuated from Los Angeles hospital building that lost power in storm’s wake

A power outage forced a Los Angeles hospital to evacuate its patients late Monday night. (KABC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A power outage at a Los Angeles hospital prompted the evacuation of at least 21 patients in critical condition to other facilities, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart said Tuesday morning.

More than 200 other patients at Adventist Health White Memorial’s specialty care center were being moved to other buildings, officials said in an alert posted online. The specialty care center was the only building on the campus affected by the power outage.

Stewart referred questions on the cause of the outage to hospital officials, who didn’t respond immediately to an email seeking comment. The power outage happened after Tropical Storm Hilary dumped record rainfall on Los Angeles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies from injuries sustained in single-vehicle wreck in Huntsville
48 First Alert Weather Day
48 First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous heat & humidity for the week ahead
Ray Long
Morgan County Commission announces new EMA director
Huntsville City Council using funds to improve residents quality-of-life
Huntsville City Council using funds to improve residents’ quality of life
Broken windows and graffiti mocking police at Bryant Elementary School
Juvenile arrested following vandalism, burglary at 2 schools in Jackson Co.

Latest News

Here's what former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants can expect when they...
Inside Fulton County Jail, where Trump and co-defendants will surrender
First Alert Weather week
HEMSI warns of expected increase in heat-related illnesses through the 48 First Alert Weather Week
A cable car is shown dangling high in the air in this image from Pakistan on Tuesday. Several...
2 children rescued from cable car hundreds of feet in the air
Waves crash along the coast of Corpus Christi, Texas, Monday ahead of Tropical Storm Harold.
Dominican Republic starts shuttering country ahead of Franklin as Harold approaches Texas coast
Guard taken hostage at Justice Center
Guard taken hostage at St. Louis Justice Center, police say