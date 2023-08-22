Deals
High school football players in Huntsville treated for heat-related symptoms during practice

By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - High school football players are dealing with an extra layer of extreme heat on the gridiron preparing for Week Zero.

Officials from HEMSI confirm ambulance crews rushed to Columbia High School in Huntsville on Monday afternoon after receiving a call that four football players suffered heat exhaustion.

HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster says two players were taken to the hospital as a precaution and two others were able to cool off and hydrate enough to go home with their parents.

This week is a 48 First Alert weather alert until Saturday due to the extreme conditions with temperatures nearing the upper 90s and a heat index nearing 100 throughout the week.

With temperatures continuing to climb, experts encourage people to start drinking water before the day starts, rather than when the individual becomes thirsty.

