Gov. Ivey announces $1M grant for increased jobs, industry in north Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday morning Governor Kay Ivey announced a $1 million grant to allow increased demand for solar power and over 700 jobs in north Alabama.

The money from the grant will go towards the Lawrence County Commission for needed infrastructure for the company, First Solar to create a $1 billion photovoltaic solar module manufacturing facility from the Appalachian Regional Commission.

Just this summer, Gov. Ivey awarded a $1.5 million Community Development Block Grant to help with infrastructure for the facility which will be located near the town of Trinity.

“First Solar’s plans to build a photovoltaic solar module manufacturing facility employing over 700 workers is a game changer for Lawrence County,” said Gov. Kay Ivey. “I was pleased to join in that major economic announcement last November, and I am happy to announce today the approval of funds to provide necessary water and sewer improvements to serve the new plant.”

The funds from both grants will be used to provide sewer and water improvements in the Mallard Fox West Industrial Complex where the plant is set to be constructed.

This will be the fourth First Solar plant to be constructed in the United States. While, the other three are currently in Ohio, where First Solar is headquartered. The Alabama plant is slated to begin construction in 2025.

The ARC program in Alabama is administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA).

“The Appalachian Regional Commission is a valued supporter and partner when it comes to providing resources that help create jobs in north Alabama,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “I also join Gov. Ivey in commending local leaders and First Solar for working together to make this project a reality.”

Gov. Ivey notified Bobby Burch, chairman of the Lawrence County Commission, of the grant’s approval.

ADECA manages a range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, recreation, energy conservation, and water resource management.

