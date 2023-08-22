Florence native shares his experience on Love Island USA

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Rob Rausch is a simple country boy from Florence, AL.

He grew up in The Shoals living in a trailer on a farm with his three siblings and now works as a snake wrangler. This summer, he took a break from catching snakes and took a stab at catching hearts on season five of Love Island USA.

Set in Fiji, season five of the Peacock Original Love Island USA features a new group of singles that are searching for love. Rob joined the house looking for someone who loves adventure and can accept that he lives his life with no filter.

Rob Rausch starred in the 5th season of Love Island USA (Love Island USA)

Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders couple up to face brand new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before. Temptations will rise and drama will ensue as new “bombshells” arrive throughout the season, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new. Islanders will are also at the mercy of viewers at home who vote to determine who gets another shot at love and who leaves the villa heartbroken and empty-handed.

Following his exit from Love Island USA, Rob says that the experience was unreal. To see Rob’s search for love, watch season five on Peacock here.

