Flintville neighborhood celebrates the retirement of their mail lady
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Donna Quick delivered mail to the residents of Flintville, TN for decades. Bringing a smile with every package, she is retiring after nearly 25 years of servitude to her community.
“It’s that time...” said Donna. “...I’ve worked since I was 10 years of age, so it’s time to relax.”
She could not close this chapter of her life without saying her goodbyes and the community banded together to help her do just that. Brenda Fields, a resident of Whispering Meadow, knew that the neighborhood will miss her dearly after her retirement. To commemorate and thank her for all that she did while working for USPS, Brenda organized for the neighbors to put balloons and signs on their mailboxes for Donna’s last day.
“She has served this community with T.L.C.,” said Brenda. “Just tender love and care.”
Donna says she loves all her residents and that she will miss them. She says they are all like family to her.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.