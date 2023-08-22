Flintville neighborhood celebrates the retirement of their mail lady

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Donna Quick delivered mail to the residents of Flintville, TN for decades. Bringing a smile with every package, she is retiring after nearly 25 years of servitude to her community.

Donna was a mail lady for nearly 25 years (Derek McClanahan)

“It’s that time...” said Donna. “...I’ve worked since I was 10 years of age, so it’s time to relax.”

She could not close this chapter of her life without saying her goodbyes and the community banded together to help her do just that. Brenda Fields, a resident of Whispering Meadow, knew that the neighborhood will miss her dearly after her retirement. To commemorate and thank her for all that she did while working for USPS, Brenda organized for the neighbors to put balloons and signs on their mailboxes for Donna’s last day.

Neighbors joined together to thank their mail lady (Derek McClanahan)

“She has served this community with T.L.C.,” said Brenda. “Just tender love and care.”

Donna says she loves all her residents and that she will miss them. She says they are all like family to her.

Brenda organized the celebration for Donna's retirement (Derek McClanahan)

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.