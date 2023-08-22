The Dare to Dream Awards

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - During the month of August, we celebrate National Black Business Month. It is a way to celebrate and appreciate Black business owners and the major contributions they make to our economy.

Following their celebration of Black entrepreneurship, A Queenpreneur’s Plan is hosting the 2nd Annual Dare to Dream Awards next month. While the event itself if sold out, there is still an opportunity to sponsor.

Awards range from performing arts, to beauty, heart of service, and so much more. (Rare & Worthy Design and Academy)

The nominees for the awards this year were selected due to their creativity and talent. The program helps to find and shed light on hidden gems in our community. A Queenpreneur’s Plan specializes in finding these women through networking and partnerships.

The categories of the awards range from performing arts to beauty to heart of service, and so much more. The event will also highlight girls ages 10 through 17 who will present their businesses, and pitch their business goals and ideas in hopes of being a recipient of a Dare to Dream Award Scholarship. Through these scholarships, they will be able to pay for mentorships and resources necessary for the success of their business.

A wide age range of Black women participate in Dare to Dream (DOKKSAVAGEPHOTOGRAPHY | DokkSavage Photography)

Ladies pose with awards (Erin Elise Photography)

The sponsors of this event will help A Queenpreneur’s Plan contribute and celebrate female Black-owned businesses annually by providing educational seminars for entrepreneurs. Additionally, they also support female college students and aspiring female college students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU schools) throughout the year with mentorship programs.

To learn more about A Queenpreneur’s Plan, visit their YouTube channel, Instagram, Facebook, and website.

