Boaz man arrested after domestic disturbance, standoff with law enforcement

Matthew Harden, 21
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - A Boaz man was arrested on Sunday on multiple charges including menacing and reckless endangerment.

According to officials, a deputy and an officer responded to a domestic disturbance at a home on Carnes Road in Boaz. They were informed that a man had fired a gun into the ceiling of the home before running outside. While dispatch was on the phone with the caller, they were able to hear more gunshots being fired outside the home.

Once law enforcement arrived they were informed by the caller that she and her fiance were having an argument when he shoved her and armed himself with a handgun. She stated that their three children, all under the age of 5, were at home when he fired a shot into the ceiling.

Law enforcement began looking for the man and requested Albertville Police Department’s K-9 unit. Officers from Boaz Police, Albertville Police, Sardis Police and Guntersville Police responded.

As the officers were preparing to leave after having no success in locating the suspect, they heard three more gunshots. At that time officers set up a perimeter and used a drone provided by Guntersville Police. While the drone was being used, officers heard another gunshot from the wooded area near the home. More deputies responded and notified surrounding neighbors to shelter in place and to not leave their homes.

Officers gave commands to the suspect when they heard movement in the woods. The suspect then complied and came out of the woods to be taken into custody.

Matthew Harden, 21 was arrested and charged with Reckless Endangerment, Menacing - Gun, Harassment - Family and Public Intoxication. He was booked into the Marshall County Jail where he bonded out on a $18,500 bond.

