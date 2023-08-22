Black Bears host Tigers for 48 Blitz Game of The Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tow teams that won respective Region Championships in 2022 will open the season to test each other in a non Region match up.

The Austin Black Bears, winners of Class 7A Region 4 last season, will host the Hartselle Tigers, who won Class 6A Region 8 last season. The Tigers are 22-2 over the last two seasons, and undefeated in Region play in as many years.

Kickoff is set for Friday at 7.

