Black Bears host Tigers for 48 Blitz Game of The Week

The Austin Black Bears host the Hartselle Tigers for WAFF's Week 0 48 Blitz Game of The Week
The Austin Black Bears host the Hartselle Tigers for WAFF's Week 0 48 Blitz Game of The Week
By Carl Prather
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tow teams that won respective Region Championships in 2022 will open the season to test each other in a non Region match up.

The Austin Black Bears, winners of Class 7A Region 4 last season, will host the Hartselle Tigers, who won Class 6A Region 8 last season. The Tigers are 22-2 over the last two seasons, and undefeated in Region play in as many years.

Kickoff is set for Friday at 7.

