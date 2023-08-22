Black Bears host Tigers for 48 Blitz Game of The Week
48 Blitz Game of the Week 0
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tow teams that won respective Region Championships in 2022 will open the season to test each other in a non Region match up.
The Austin Black Bears, winners of Class 7A Region 4 last season, will host the Hartselle Tigers, who won Class 6A Region 8 last season. The Tigers are 22-2 over the last two seasons, and undefeated in Region play in as many years.
Kickoff is set for Friday at 7.
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.