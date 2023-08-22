Avoiding family drama: financial advisor explains when to include the children in estate planning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - When designing your will, there are certain circumstances where you want to include your children in the process. Financial expert, Marshall Clay from the Welch Group breaks down when to include them in your estate planning operation.

First things first, Clay explains it’s normal for parents to be uneasy about including their children. “I think a lot of people are apprehensive about telling their kids exactly what it is that they have, particularly when you’re dealing with a large amount of money,” Clay said.

Regardless, the wealth management specialist says it’s important to include children in this process when they have responsibilities. This could mean they’re named as personal representatives or trustees.

Clay says bringing this up will let children know they will have a role to play in this process. Having the conversation early is key. “A lot of times they may accept those responsibilities.” On the other hand, Clay explains what happens when children are fearful of taking on this role. “It gives the parents an opportunity to react and maybe choose someone else.”

The Certified Financial Planner says if the distributions from the estate are not straightforward, make sure to include specific items for each beneficiary so there is no gray area. Clay says money changes everything, and family can become divided when a lot of money is on the line.

Finally, if there is a family business, it’s important to include children and address the business valuation, and the contributions they make to the business.

Clay says having these conversations early can save families from headaches down the road.

