48 First Alert Weather Days Continue Now Through Saturday For Dangerous Heat & Humidity

A Heat Advisory is in effect for all counties from noon through 8:00 p.m. this evening. 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS continue now through Saturday for dangerous heat and humidity, so hydration and heat safety will be imperative over the next several days. Also, avoid any strenuous outside exercise and plans. Skies will be mostly sunny through the day with temperatures climbing very quickly into the middle to upper 90s. The high dew points will mean the heat index will range from 103 to 108 degrees well into the evening hours.

Expect skies to stay clear with very warm and muggy temperatures in the middle 70s overnight. The dangerous heat and humidity will remain in place for Wednesday through Friday with high temperatures in the upper 90s to lower 100s. One more brutally hot and humid day is in the forecast for Saturday with isolated shower and thunderstorm chances. Some relief will come by Sunday into Monday of next week with highs back near average in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

