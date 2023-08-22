Deals
1 dead, several hurt in school bus crash north of Dayton, Ohio, authorities say

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and several children and adults were taken to...
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and several children and adults were taken to multiple hospitals, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.(MGN)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - One person is dead and several young children and adults are hurt in a rollover crash involving an Ohio school bus Tuesday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Another vehicle sideswiped the bus, which was loaded with students and overturned around 8:15 a.m. about a half hour northeast of Dayton, a patrol dispatcher told WXIX.

It happened on Ohio 41 (also called Troy Road) west of Ballentine Pike in Clark County.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and several children and adults were taken to multiple hospitals, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred on an elementary school route, officials with Northwestern Local Schools in Springfield wrote in a Facebook post.

Parents of students involved in the crash would be notified soon and could go to a local firehouse to be reunited with them, district officials wrote.

“You can pick your child up once you’ve been contacted. More to come,” the Facebook post states.

