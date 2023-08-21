Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Woman dies from injuries sustained in single-vehicle wreck in Owens Cross Roads

((Source: Gray Image Bank) | (Source: Gray Image Bank))
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - A 62-year-old woman died following a wreck early on Monday morning.

According to Huntsville Police Department officials, the single-vehicle wreck happened at 9:22 a.m. on Eastern Bypass at North Shore Drive.

The woman, now identified as Sanae Allen, was transported to Huntsville Hospital, and later died from her injuries.

Allen was restrained by a seatbelt and was partially ejected from her vehicle.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene from the street with Madison County deputies in the front of the property.
Man shot after allegedly breaking into a home on Wall Triana Highway
Scene from street of the incident on Noble Drive
2 adults, dog displaced following house fire on Noble Drive
Nick Dunlap
Huntsville native Nick Dunlap defeats Neal Shipley for U.S. Amateur Championship title
Ronald Brian Peoples
Man charged following armed robbery of 88-year-old woman in Limestone Co.
Orion noise complaints continue, city councilman looking for solutions
Orion noise complaints continue, Huntsville leaders seek solutions

Latest News

Huntsville City Council using funds to improve residents quality-of-life
Huntsville City Council using funds to improve residents’ quality of life
Mae Jemison High School
Mae Jemison High School hosts ribbon cutting for new welding shop
Cumberland moccasinshell
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposes protection of 3 endangered species in Tennessee River
Drake State and TVA officials in front of one of the electrical chargers
Drake State receive new electrical vehicle chargers through TVA partnership