Woman dies from injuries sustained in single-vehicle wreck in Owens Cross Roads

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - A 62-year-old woman died following a wreck early on Monday morning.

According to Huntsville Police Department officials, the single-vehicle wreck happened at 9:22 a.m. on Eastern Bypass at North Shore Drive.

The woman, now identified as Sanae Allen, was transported to Huntsville Hospital, and later died from her injuries.

Allen was restrained by a seatbelt and was partially ejected from her vehicle.

