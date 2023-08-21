The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposes protection of 3 endangered species in Tennessee River

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Some Tennessee River species are at risk of becoming extinct, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is seeking to protect them.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposes placing three freshwater mussels from the Tennessee River on the federal list of threatened and endangered species.

Each of these species is being proposed for endangered species status:

Cumberland moccasinshell

Tennessee clubshell

Tennessee pigtoe

Cumberland moccasinshell:

Found in the Tennessee River and Cumberland River drainages in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia. It can live to be 24 and is elliptical in shape attaining 2.5 inches in length. It only uses darters as host fish.

Tennessee clubshell:

Found in the Tennessee River and Cumberland River watersheds in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. It can live to be 50 and uses darters and minnows as hosts for its larvae. It is four inches long with a triangular-shaped tawny brown shell with green rays.

Tennessee pigtoe:

Found in the Tennessee River drainage in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. It can live to be 50 years old and reach nearly four inches long with an oval shell that is yellowish brown with dark green stripes.

All three species proposed for listing with this announcement prefer faster-moving streams, and within those streams they prefer shallower, faster-flowing stretches with stable stream bottoms dominated by coarse sand, gravel, and cobble.

