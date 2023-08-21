Teen facing multiple charges after weekend vandalism at a Jackson County schools

BRYANT, Ala. (WAFF) - A 14-year-old Jackson County boy is facing charges after deputies say he was caught vandalizing Bryant Elementary and North Sand Mountain High School over the weekend. Sheriff Rocky Harnen says the teen caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to the schools on three separate occasions.

“This kid was tearing pictures off the walls and breaking trophies. Just mean stuff, you know? He broke computers, he broke TV screens with his baseball bat, just mischievous damage,” Harnen said.

The suspect also spray-painted profanity on the school’s walls and broke multiple windows. Harnen says once deputies caught him before his third attempt at vandalism, the teen was in possession of a torch and intended to inflict greater damage than before.

“If he does something else it’s going to be much worse, and there may be somebody hurt,” Harnen said.

Jackson County Schools superintendent Jason Davidson says no one should be treating schools so poorly.

“That’s not something that you want to see anywhere. This is a building that is there for generations to learn, to make their lives better for the community. They’re there to get an education. Anytime you mark or vandalize a building, that just shows the lack of pride,” Davidson says

Davidson says he wants other students to speak up if they know someone is planning anything like this.

“If you see something, say something, or if you’ve overheard someone talking about something, make sure that you talk to an adult, a teacher or a counselor in your building,”

Sheriff Harnen says the young suspect is facing felony criminal mischief and burglary charges for both schools as well as an attempted burglary charge.

