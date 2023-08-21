Save money on flights with Jet Lag Hero

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Have you ever waited until the last minute to book a flight, and suddenly the price for a seat is astronomical? Instead of booking last minute, there is now a website with updates on local flights aimed at helping you get the most travel for your buck!

David Parham, a flight deal expert and creator of Jet Lag Hero compiles local flight deals, puts them into one place, and sends them out to his subscribers.

Get help finding the cheapest flights from Atlanta, Birmingham, Chattanooga, Huntsville, Memphis, and Nashville (David Parham)

Jet Lag Hero finds cheap flights around the world that will help get you to where you want to go and save some serious cash while you’re at it. Their deals typically range from 40-80 percent off regular commercial airline prices.

Here’s how it works:

Jet Lag Hero travel expert finds flights when prices drop .

They email you the details: price, airport, airline, travel destination, & dates the deal is available.

You open your email to find the Google Flights deal links provided.

You book directly with the airline saving hundreds on flights.

David Parham overlooking mountain range (David Parham)

The company offers a one-month free trial. After that, you can cancel or subscribe for a premium membership which gets you access to all the deals, hand-picked itineraries, and package deals. You can take a four-question quiz here to find out which membership is right for you.

Jet Lag Hero finds cheap flights everywhere in the world from the home airports below:

Atlanta, GA

Birmingham, AL

Chattanooga, TN

Huntsville, AL

Memphis, TN

Nashville, AL

David Parham in a rock valley (David Parham)

You can follow Jet Lag Hero on Instagram, Facebook, and Tik Tok. For more information on signing up for a free trial and membership options, visit here.

