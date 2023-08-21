Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Newborn twins share birthday with parents

Jose Ervin III was born at 12:35 a.m. Friday, with his sister A-ria being born at 12:36 a.m.
By Alec Sapolin, Sia Nyorkor and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - What are the odds?

A newly expanded family from northeast Ohio will be able to remember everyone’s birthdays for the perfect reason: They’re all on the same day!

“Aug. 18, we all got the same birthday,” said Jose Ervin, Jr.

Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.(Hillcrest Hospital)

Ervin Jr. says his fiancé, Scierra Blair, was originally due at the end of the month.

Ervin Jr. said his phone started ringing on Thursday, and he was told his fiancé was in labor.

“They were going to bring them in on Aug. 17, so we said, ‘Let’s just wait until midnight,’” Ervin Jr. said.

Jose Ervin III was born at 12:35 a.m., with his sister A-ria being born at 12:36 a.m., both weighing in just over 5 pounds at Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital.

The proud father said the fraternal twins are healthy and doing well, with mom, dad and the Cleveland Clinic staff providing them with excellent care.

Fraternal twins Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Ervin, Jr....
Fraternal twins Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Ervin, Jr. and Scierra Blair.(Hillcrest Hospital)

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene from the street with Madison County deputies in the front of the property.
Man shot after allegedly breaking into a home on Wall Triana Highway
Scene from street of the incident on Noble Drive
Huntsville fire responds to structure fire near Whitesburg Dr.
Nick Dunlap
Huntsville native Nick Dunlap defeats Neal Shipley for U.S. Amateur Championship title
Ronald Brian Peoples
Man charged following armed robbery of 88-year-old woman in Limestone Co.
Orion noise complaints continue, city councilman looking for solutions
Orion noise complaints continue, Huntsville leaders seek solutions

Latest News

FILE - A recent study says blue light glasses may not have the benefits for which users were...
Blue light glasses don’t help eye strain, study says
FILE - A mother and a child became stuck in a fast stretch of the Swift River in Albany, New...
Man dies while trying to rescue wife and child from New Hampshire river
This undated handout issued by Cheshire Constabulary shows of nurse Lucy Letby. A neonatal...
Judge hands down lengthy sentence to Lucy Letby, the most prolific child killer in modern UK history
Lana Del Ray
Lana Del Ray to head back to the Tennessee Valley with show at Orion