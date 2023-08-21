Deals
Morgan County Commission announces new EMA director

Ray Long
Ray Long(Morgan County Commission)
By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan County Commission has announced on Monday morning, a familiar face will be in a new role soon.

Morgan County Commission Safety Coordinator Jonathan Warner will now be the county’s new Emergency Management Agency director, according to a press release by the commission.

Warner has held the Safety Coordinator position for nearly four years and has been a Hartselle firefighter for the past nearly 15 years.

“We’re excited about having Jonathan on board in this role,” Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long said. “We know his work ethic, and he is a great people person who will do a great job for EMA. I believe he is a perfect fit for this position.”

Warner, 45, of Hartselle, says he is thankful to Long for allowing him this opportunity and is excited to officially get started.

“I look forward to continuing the great services already provided by the Morgan County EMA office.  We will be expanding our services to our emergency responders in Morgan County,” he said. “We train with them frequently to make sure that we are acting as one when we are needed.”

Warner is a 1996 graduate of Hartselle High and has a bachelor’s degree in occupational safety health/fire science from Columbia Southern University.

Warner will begin the new position next Monday, on August 28.

