Mae Jemison High School expands welding shop

Mae Jemison High School
Mae Jemison High School(waff 48)
By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday Mae Jemison High School hosted a ceremony to recognize its new welding shop.

Huntsville City School leaders announced they are expanding the welding program facilities at Mae Jemison High School. The expansion brings in a newly improved welding shop for not just students at Mae Jemison but also students at Lee, New Century, and Columbia. All interested students will have the opportunity to learn the trade and earn credits if they plan on going to college.

The welding program takes place during the school day.

Huntsville City Schools Career Tech director Zac McWhorter says there will be a huge need for welders in the near future and this program will help provide more interest in the trade.

“As we’ve seen and as labor statistics has shown that from the age of 55 and up there are a lot of welders that are going to be retiring soon and so we know the industry is asking for more additional workforce needs in the welding community,” McWhorter said. “So, we know that when our students leave here with certifications that they are able to go out and work or they can continue their education at the next level and continue to earn other certifications as well.”

Students have been able to access the shop since October 2022 at MJHS, and the ceremony was to bring awareness to the program.

The new welding shop cost the school about $500 and took about 18 months to complete.

