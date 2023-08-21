Deals
Lana Del Ray to head back to the Tennessee Valley with show at Orion

Lana Del Ray
Lana Del Ray(Orion Amphitheater)
By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The “Summertime Sadness” singer will head back to north Alabama for a show at the Orion Amphitheater.

The amphitheater announced Lana Del Ray will be making her way to the popular venue on Monday, for a show scheduled on September 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Just last month, Del Ray was spotted in the Shoals meeting with fans in downtown Florence. She also happened to record at the well-known recording studio, Muscle Shoals Sound Studio.

So, this show will be a warm welcome back for the artist in the Tennessee Valley, nearly a month since her last visit.

Tickets for the show will go on sale starting August 25 at 10 a.m. For more information on tickets, click here.

