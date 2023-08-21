Lana Del Ray to head back to the Tennessee Valley with show at Orion

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The “Summertime Sadness” singer will head back to north Alabama for a show at the Orion Amphitheater.

The amphitheater announced Lana Del Ray will be making her way to the popular venue on Monday, for a show scheduled on September 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Just last month, Del Ray was spotted in the Shoals meeting with fans in downtown Florence. She also happened to record at the well-known recording studio, Muscle Shoals Sound Studio.

So, this show will be a warm welcome back for the artist in the Tennessee Valley, nearly a month since her last visit.

Tickets for the show will go on sale starting August 25 at 10 a.m. For more information on tickets, click here.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.