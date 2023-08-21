Deals
Huntsville City Council using funds to improve residents' quality of life

Huntsville City Council using funds to improve residents quality-of-life
Huntsville City Council using funds to improve residents quality-of-life(WAFF)
By Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Huntsville City Council members are looking to improve residents’ quality of life through the discretionary improvement fund.

The city administers $75,000 to each city council member to improve their district. Huntsville City Councilman Bill Kling said he knew exactly how he wanted to spend his money.

He started by putting $50,000 toward Huntsville Public Works for road repaving and sidewalk construction. Kling said the money has already been put to good use, as Hillcrest Court has already been completely repaved.

He also put $25,000 toward Huntsville Animal Services where the money will be used to improve adoptions, increase spay and neuter, and decrease euthanasia in the shelters.

“The process was very easy because no council member had any problem whatsoever with any additional money going toward road resurfacing and also to help reduce the amount of euthanizations that would take place at the animal shelter,” Kling said. “Other council members have brought up good ideas and I look forward to supporting future ideas that come up.”

Kling added that a discretionary improvement fund gives council members the chance to make real changes within their district.

“Every council member comes to the table with their ideas and everyone wants to do certain things, this is their priority,” Kling said. “It’s that passion that makes a person run for City Council, they want to get in there, roll up their sleeves and they want to do something. Here’s a way where they can channel some money into those areas that they think are the biggest need.”

To see the full list of projects and organizations council members are supporting, click here.

