Experience the one-stop shopping adventure for yourself

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - From August 25 through 26, the country’s best antique and vintage home decor vendors will gather in Fort Payne for the Vintage Pickin’ Fall Market. Happening on the VFW Fairgrounds, this is a can’t-miss event for vintage decor lovers.

Vintage Pickin' vendor line-up information (April Wilks)

The last day to buy discounted shopping passes online is this Thursday, August 24. Admission will be available at the gate, but the price will be higher. Tickets can be bought for both days here.

Friday Early Pickin’

August 25 / 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

- $18 online or $20 cash at the gate if tickets do not sell out

- 3 hours early access to shop before General Admission opens up + it’s a weekend pass

Friday General Admission

August 25 / 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

$8 online or $10 cash at the gate if tickets do not sell out

Saturday General Admission

August 26 / 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

$8 online or $10 cash at the gate if tickets do not sell out

A display at Vintage Pickin' Market (April Wilks)

Vintage Pickin' attendees explore vendors at the market (April Wilks)

Vintage Pickin' is more than a weekend, it's an experience (April Wilks)

