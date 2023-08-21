Deals
Drake State to receive new electrical vehicle chargers through TVA partnership

Drake State Community & Technical College
Drake State Community & Technical College(Source: WAFF)
By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Drake State Community and Technical College will be partnering with the Tennessee Valley Authority in helping build a sustainable future.

The school held a press conference on Monday morning to discuss the impact of receiving two electrical vehicle chargers for students in the Automotive Services program.

Jared Mitchem an official with the TVA says the program implementation will also help students find a career in the field after graduation.

“People will hire as many skilled electricians, and technicians as they can crank out of Drake State each year,” Mitchem said. “There is absolutely a demand in Huntsville and north Alabama as it continues to grow in the Tennessee Valley region more broadly. There is a demand for a skilled workforce and there are lots of opportunities here.”

Mitchem adds that with the continued growth, more businesses will be coming to north Alabama in helping boost the local economy and provide even more opportunities for students to thrive after graduation.

