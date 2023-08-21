Drake State to receive new electrical vehicle chargers through TVA partnership

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Drake State Community and Technical College will be partnering with the Tennessee Valley Authority in helping build a sustainable future.

The school held a press conference on Monday morning to discuss the impact of receiving two electrical vehicle chargers for students in the Automotive Services program.

Jared Mitchem an official with the TVA says the program implementation will also help students find a career in the field after graduation.

“People will hire as many skilled electricians, and technicians as they can crank out of Drake State each year,” Mitchem said. “There is absolutely a demand in Huntsville and north Alabama as it continues to grow in the Tennessee Valley region more broadly. There is a demand for a skilled workforce and there are lots of opportunities here.”

Mitchem adds that with the continued growth, more businesses will be coming to north Alabama in helping boost the local economy and provide even more opportunities for students to thrive after graduation.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.