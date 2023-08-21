DeKalb Co. woman accused of murder requests to return to crime scene

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman facing a capital murder charge for pushing another woman off a cliff in Dekalb County wants to return to the scene.

Loretta Carr’s attorneys say the visit is necessary to better understand the case. They are also requesting that officers do not listen to their conversation while at the scene.

Investigators say Carr pushed Mary Elizabeth Isbell off of a cliff in October 2021. Carr and her daughter, Jessie Kelly, are charged with Isbell’s death.

The judge has yet to make a decision.

