Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Decades-long best friends celebrate their 100th birthdays together

Alice and Ranna have been best friends since the 1940s. (SOURCE: KPHO)
By Tianna Morimoto and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN CITY, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - The party of the century took place for two women who recently turned 100 in Arizona on Sunday.

Dozens of friends and family of Alice and Ranna flew to Sun City from around the country for the celebration.

Alice turned 100 on Sunday, while Ranna hits the milestone in January. The two have been best friends since the 1940s. They have seen a lot in their decades of friendship and have many memories together.

Although Alice may be 100 years old now, she said she doesn’t feel much different from when she was 99.

“There’s no change. I still sleep, I still eat, I eat a lot,” she said. “But the big change is I don’t run around or do very much.”

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene from the street with Madison County deputies in the front of the property.
Man shot after allegedly breaking into a home on Wall Triana Highway
Scene from street of the incident on Noble Drive
2 adults, dog displaced following house fire on Noble Drive
Nick Dunlap
Huntsville native Nick Dunlap defeats Neal Shipley for U.S. Amateur Championship title
Ronald Brian Peoples
Man charged following armed robbery of 88-year-old woman in Limestone Co.
Orion noise complaints continue, city councilman looking for solutions
Orion noise complaints continue, Huntsville leaders seek solutions

Latest News

A Massachusetts man died in New Hampshire while trying to save a woman and her son in river.
Man dies trying to save wife, son in river
In this screen grab from lapel camera video provided by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office,...
Trial scheduled in 2024 for movie armorer in fatal shooting of cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin
Huntsville City Council using funds to improve residents quality-of-life
Huntsville City Council using funds to improve residents’ quality of life
Woman dies from injuries sustained in single-vehicle wreck in Owens Cross Roads