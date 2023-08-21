Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Dangerous heat & humidity for the week ahead

First Alert Weather Day
WAFF Heat Records
WAFF Heat Records(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Monday morning. We are starting off the work and school week with fair skies and warm temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

A few areas of patchy fog have developed overnight and will stick around for the morning commute. Dangerous heat and humidity will be the big concern as we go through the week, First Alert Weather Days have been declared through Friday. Heat safety and hydration will be very important this week and please remember to check on elderly neighbors and pets. Today will bring plenty of sunshine with a very light breeze from the northeast this afternoon, highs today will be in the middle 90s. A Heat Advisory is in effect for our western counties through 8:00 PM CDT.

Tonight will be clear and calm with lows staying very warm in the middle 70s. Temperatures will continue to rise for Tuesday through Friday with highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s! The heat index each day will range from 102 to 112 degrees. This continued stretch of dangerous heat and humidity will mean heat related illnesses will be more common, please use good judgment and common sense. No rain is in the forecast through Friday with just isolated shower and storm chances returning by next weekend.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene from the street with Madison County deputies in the front of the property.
Man shot after allegedly breaking into a home on Wall Triana Highway
Scene from street of the incident on Noble Drive
Huntsville fire responds to structure fire near Whitesburg Dr.
Nick Dunlap
Huntsville native Nick Dunlap defeats Neal Shipley for U.S. Amateur Championship title
Ronald Brian Peoples
Man charged following armed robbery of 88-year-old woman in Limestone Co.
Orion noise complaints continue, city councilman looking for solutions
Orion noise complaints continue, Huntsville leaders seek solutions

Latest News

First Alert Weather
48 First Alert Weather Days Monday Through Thursday For Excessive Heat & Humidity
WAFF AM Sunday 5:00-7:00am – Syncbak
Hot & more humid today | 48 First Alert Weather Days for dangerous heat & humidity Monday
Hot & more humid today. High temps reach the low to mid 90s. Clear tonight & muggy. Temps...
Hot & more humid today | 48 First Alert Weather Days for dangerous heat & humidity Monday through Thursday
First Alert Weather
Expect More Heat & Humidity For Your Sunday | 48 First Alert Weather Days For Dangerous Heat Next Week