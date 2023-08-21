Dangerous heat & humidity for the week ahead

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Monday morning. We are starting off the work and school week with fair skies and warm temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

A few areas of patchy fog have developed overnight and will stick around for the morning commute. Dangerous heat and humidity will be the big concern as we go through the week, First Alert Weather Days have been declared through Friday. Heat safety and hydration will be very important this week and please remember to check on elderly neighbors and pets. Today will bring plenty of sunshine with a very light breeze from the northeast this afternoon, highs today will be in the middle 90s. A Heat Advisory is in effect for our western counties through 8:00 PM CDT.

Tonight will be clear and calm with lows staying very warm in the middle 70s. Temperatures will continue to rise for Tuesday through Friday with highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s! The heat index each day will range from 102 to 112 degrees. This continued stretch of dangerous heat and humidity will mean heat related illnesses will be more common, please use good judgment and common sense. No rain is in the forecast through Friday with just isolated shower and storm chances returning by next weekend.

