48 First Alert Weather Days Through Friday For Dangerous Heat & Humidity

Dangerous heat and humidity will be the big concern as we go through the week. 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS have been declared through Friday, so heat safety and hydration will be very important with near record level temperatures possible. Also, please remember to check on elderly neighbors and pets. Today will bring plenty of sunshine with highs climbing into the mid and upper 90s. Feels-like temperatures will be reaching the triple-digit mark for several locations and could exceed 105 degrees. A Heat Advisory is in effect for our northwestern counties through 8:00 PM CDT.

Tonight will be clear and calm with lows staying very warm and muggy in the middle 70s. Temperatures will continue to rise for Tuesday through Friday with highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s! The heat index each day will range from 102 to 112 degrees. This continued stretch of dangerous heat and humidity will mean heat-related illnesses will be more common, so please use good judgment and common sense. No rain is in the forecast through Friday with just isolated showers and storm chances returning by next weekend. Expect much needed relief from the excessive heat and humidity by Sunday.

