Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Old fashioned fun at the Franklin County Watermelon Festival

Franklin County Watermelon Festival 2023
Franklin County Watermelon Festival 2023(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Franklin County tradition is bigger than ever. Huge crowds took advantage of the perfect weather to enjoy the 42nd annual Franklin County Watermelon Festival Saturday. “It’s a community effort.” Matt Uptain told WAFF. He’s the President of the Board of Directors for the Chamber of Commerce. “We try to engage with all demographics all groups all ages, we have something for everyone. This year seems to be very successful.”

The festival really did have something for everyone: a classic car show, live music, a Watermelon Queen competition, and of course a lot of Watermelon. Local farmers brought their melons in for contests to see whose tasted the best and who had the most unusual melon. There was also a contest to see who could spit seeds the farthest. And of course, it wouldn’t be a proper watermelon festival without a prize for the biggest watermelon. Uptain says the winner this year was a whopping 195 pounds.

Story continues below

Franklin County Watermelon Festival 2023
Franklin County Watermelon Festival 2023(WAFF)

It may sound a bit silly, but Uptain says good, old-fashioned fun like this never goes out of style. “Being a part of a community, a small community like here in Franklin County in Russellville, there are positives to it.” Uptain said. “It’s nice to be in a down home area where everyone can talk and have a good time together as a group, that’s what I hope everybody can take away from this event.”

When asked why the county was celebrating watermelons as opposed to say, cantaloupes, okra or pumpkins, Uptain said it’s just kind of always been that way. “It does feel like this is a tradition for the area, we just do the best we can to make it bigger and better and try not to mess it up if we can help it.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops find moldy strawberries & a dirty ice machine at Huntsville fast food restaurant
Local authorities surrounding the body of water near County Road 67
Body recovered in river near County Road 67
Orion noise complaints continue, city councilman looking for solutions
Orion noise complaints continue, Huntsville leaders seek solutions
The Norfolk Southern train derailment in DeKalb County
Norfolk Southern train derails in DeKalb County near Battelle
The scene from the street with Madison County deputies in the front of the property.
Man shot after allegedly breaking into a home on Wall Triana Highway

Latest News

Ronald Brian Peoples
Man charged following armed robbery of 88-year-old woman in Limestone Co.
Sending your kids to college
College Transition: Expert advice for parents
The scene from the street with Madison County deputies in the front of the property.
Man shot after allegedly breaking into a home on Wall Triana Highway
Ronald Peoples
Man charged following armed robbery of 88-year-old woman in Limestone Co.