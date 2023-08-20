Deals
Juvenile arrested following vandalism, burglary at 2 schools in Jackson Co.

North Sand Mountain School
North Sand Mountain School
By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A juvenile has been arrested after vandalizing and burglarizing two schools in Jackson County.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a suspect vandalized Bryant Elementary School and North Sand Mountain School. On Thursday the suspect allegedly spray-painted bricks, windows, and the marquee at Bryant Elementary, while also breaking many windows. Police say the damage estimate totals over $15,000.

On Friday, the suspect wore the same clothing as the previous incident and was carrying a baseball bat and camouflaged bag, while vandalizing and burglarizing North Sand Mountain School. Police say the damage estimates $10,000 of damages to the inside of the school, breaking TV’s, computer equipment, trophies, etc.

On the same night or early morning, the suspect again went back to Bryant Elementary School and vandalized it with spray paint.

On Saturday, the suspect arrived at North Sand Mountain School and attempted to burglarize and vandalize the school again. From there, the suspect was then arrested by members of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office prior to doing any additional damage to the school.

The suspect will be processed through the Juvenile Justice System.

