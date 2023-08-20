Deals
Huntsville fire responds to structure fire near Whitesburg Dr.

Scene from street of the incident on Noble Drive
Scene from street of the incident on Noble Drive(WAFF)
By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire and Rescue crews are responding to a structure fire that occurred Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, the incident happened on Noble Drive, near Whitesburg Drive in Huntsville.

WAFF is on the scene and will update when more information is available.

