Huntsville City FC keeps momentum up with win over Philadelphia Union II

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City FC is on an unbeaten streak at home, solidifying its third win following Saturday’s matchup against Philadelphia Union II.

The club sealed the game with a 5-2 win, moving HCFC back above the playoff line into seventh place within the Eastern Conference.

Winger Azaad Liadi had a phenomenal night and recorded the club’s first-ever hat trick. Liadi completed the hat trick in the 73rd minute off a deflected pass from winger Nebiyou Perry and scored outside the box straight into the back of the net.

Philadelphia Union II scored first on the pitch from midfielder Christopher Olney in the 13th minute.

While still in the first half, in the 35th minute, HCFC’s fullback Josh Drack sent a pass to Liadi, who masterfully pushed past the defense before firing the ball into the net for the equalizer.

The lead became all HCFC after Kemy Amiche scored a penalty kick in the 42nd minute, following a foul on Liadi.

Philadelphia was able to level the score at the top of the second half as defender Neil Pierre sent a header into the net in the 48th minute. However, Huntsville gained the lead back in the 65th minute when Liadi struck a ball from Joey Skinner right into the top right corner of the net for his 10th goal of the season.

HCFC continued to rack up more goals on the night when attacking midfielder Ollie Wright’s cross was fired into the back of the net by a bicycle kick from Joseph Skinner in the 90th minute. The bicycle kick goal happened to be only Skinner’s second goal of the season.

Huntsville City FC will be back at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium again next weekend against Inter Miami II at 6 p.m. on Aug. 27. For anyone interested in tickets, click here.

