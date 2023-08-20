Deals
Hot & more humid today | 48 First Alert Weather Days for dangerous heat & humidity Monday through Thursday

First Alert Weather
Hot & more humid today. High temps reach the low to mid 90s. Clear tonight & muggy. Temps...
Hot & more humid today. High temps reach the low to mid 90s. Clear tonight & muggy. Temps around 70°. 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday for dangerous heat & humidity. High temps in the 90s to 100° with feels-like temps around 100°. It will remain dry for all four days. Overnight low temps in the 70s. Friday, still hot and humid. Temps again in the 90s. A few isolated storms each day next weekend. Still hot, but temps will drop some back into the low 90s. A bit of relief from the excessive heat and humidity forecast during the week.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hot & more humid today. High temps reach the low to mid 90s. Clear tonight & muggy. Temps around 70°.

48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday for dangerous heat & humidity. High temps in the 90s to 100° with feels-like temps around 100°. It will remain dry for all four days. Overnight low temps in the 70s. Friday, still hot and humid. Temps again in the 90s.

A few isolated storms each day next weekend. Still hot, but temps will drop some back into the low 90s. A bit of relief from the excessive heat and humidity forecast during the week.

