Hot & more humid today | 48 First Alert Weather Days for dangerous heat & humidity Monday through Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hot & more humid today. High temps reach the low to mid 90s. Clear tonight & muggy. Temps around 70°.

48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday for dangerous heat & humidity. High temps in the 90s to 100° with feels-like temps around 100°. It will remain dry for all four days. Overnight low temps in the 70s. Friday, still hot and humid. Temps again in the 90s.

A few isolated storms each day next weekend. Still hot, but temps will drop some back into the low 90s. A bit of relief from the excessive heat and humidity forecast during the week.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.