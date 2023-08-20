Decatur first responders battle on the softball field

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders share an incredible bond. They’re here to serve and protect us during the worst times of our lives. But, they can be competitive too, as anyone who went to the River City Battle of the Badges Saturday will tell you.

“If you get a bunch of first responders, we’re all type-A personalities. It can get competitive real quick.” said Tyler Stinson. He’s the EMS Director for Decatur Morgan’s ambulance service. Some of his fellow paramedics were on the softball fields at Wilson Morgan Park taking on firefighters, police officers, dispatchers and any other emergency personnel who could form a team.

Proceeds from this event are going to be split 3 ways. “A third of those proceeds are going to the Brothers for Life Foundation as part of Decatur Fire.” Stinson said. “A third will be going to the Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation in the Drake Fund and the winning team gets to choose a charity of their choice for the rest of these proceeds to go to.”

The tournament put the teams to the test. The first game started around 8 a.m. and the last one started about 12 hours later. That was no big deal for most of the players, though. “It’s a time where we get to bring all the first responders together.” Stinson said. " You know, we’re a brotherhood, it doesn’t matter if you’re fire, police, EMS, health care, we’re all here for the same thing - to take care of people. When you get to come and competitively battle things out like this, it’s fun!”

