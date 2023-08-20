Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Alabama ranked third in nation for most threatened wildlife; conservationist shares how you can help change that number

When you look at the numbers, Alabama has the most species out of any state east of the Mississippi river. When it comes to endangered species, it’s number three in the country. One conservationist says education is going to be key in changing those numbers.
Saving endangered species in Alabama
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - From the Tennessee Valley to the coastline, there’s lots of flora and fauna in the state.

However, Alabama ranks high when it comes to animals and plants becoming endangered or extinct.

According to Alabama Audubon, The Yellowhammer state ranks number four in the country for most diverse species.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Alabama is ranked number three for threatened species.

Dr. Scot Duncan, the Executive Director at Alabama Audubon, says the primary reason for endangered species in our state is the loss or severe change of habitat.

“In Alabama one of the reasons we rank so highly in terms of the numbers of endangered and threatened species we have is because of the modifications to or rivers that we did largely last century,” Duncan says. “All of the major rivers in Alabama are dammed, that have converted those ecosystems into habitats that are great for some species but not great for a lot of the species that were here originally.”

Duncan says for some, extinction can be an abstract concept, but he wants people to know that anytime we lose a species, it could have a chain reaction to our ecosystems.

“Every time a species disappears, it’s removing like another thread from the tapestry of those ecosystems that are out there. Over 75% of the species of plants that we consume as humans around the world are pollinated by wild animals,” Duncan says. “Insects but also birds and bats and others. Imagine every time we lose a species that’s one less pollinator out there.”

He says people can get involved in a number of ways like donating, volunteering or advocating, but he also urges people to continue to learn about Alabama’s wildlife.

“Keep learning, because as people learn more, they also learn how they themselves can help out, and it really does begin in our own backyards helping work together with your neighbors, with your local organizations to improve things in your own neighborhoods in your own communities, because that’s how we’re going to turn this thing around,” he says.

Duncan also says an increased focus on nature-centered tourism in the state is helping to bring awareness to conservation efforts to flora and fauna. You can find out more about Alabama Audubon on their website.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene from the street with Madison County deputies in the front of the property.
Man shot after allegedly breaking into a home on Wall Triana Highway
Orion noise complaints continue, city councilman looking for solutions
Orion noise complaints continue, Huntsville leaders seek solutions
Local authorities surrounding the body of water near County Road 67
Body recovered in river near County Road 67
Ronald Brian Peoples
Man charged following armed robbery of 88-year-old woman in Limestone Co.
Brian Beck
Man arrested in Huntsville for trafficking 12 grams of fentanyl

Latest News

North Sand Mountain School
Juvenile arrested following vandalism, burglary at 2 schools in Jackson Co.
Watermelon Festival in Franklin County
Old fashioned fun at the Franklin County Watermelon Festival
NASA memorial fundraiser
NASA hosts fundraiser for Space Exploration Memorial project
First responders softball game in Decatur
Decatur first responders battle on the softball field
Northern Kentucky University was recently approved for a program through NASA that will explore...
NASA hosts fundraiser for Space Exploration Memorial project