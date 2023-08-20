48 First Alert Weather Days Monday Through Thursday For Excessive Heat & Humidity

It has been hot and more humid today with afternoon highs topping out in the low and mid 90s. With increasing humidity, feels-like temperatures are peaking in the upper 90s, especially for areas west of I-65. Expect mostly clear skies and calm conditions as we head into the evening hours. Overnight lows will be mild and muggy in the low and mid 70s.

48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS are in effect for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for dangerous heat and humidity. High temperatures will soar into the upper 90s and even triple-digits in some locations with heat indices anywhere from 105-112 degrees, so practicing heat safety will be a must. Make sure you are staying hydrated and take frequent breaks indoors where there’s air conditioning. It will remain dry for all four days and overnight lows will stay in the mid 70s giving little relief from the brutal heat.

Friday will still be hot and humid with high temperatures in the 90s, but a break from the excessive heat will be coming by the weekend. Plan on a few isolated storms each day next weekend with temperatures dropping back near normal in the upper 80s and low 90s.

