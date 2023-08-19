UNA men’s basketball releases 2023-24 schedule, including 4 Power 5 trips

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Football season might be coming up now, but basketball season at North Alabama is already preparing for its next season.

North Alabama head coach Tony Pujol announced the men’s basketball schedule for the 2023-24 season Friday. This season will include 14 home matchups and four exciting non-conference road trips to Power Five programs.

In addition to the record number of Power Five matchups, UNA will also host the most non-conference NCAA Division I opponents in program history with four home dates in November and December.

The Lions will battle four opponents who appeared in last year’s NCAA Tournament, including Kansas State, Indiana, Mississippi State, and Atlantic Sun Conference foe Kennesaw State. Kansas State went on a run to the Elite Eight last season, while Indiana appeared in the Second Round.

The 2023-24 season begins Nov. 6 in the familiar territory of CB&S Bank Arena at Flowers Hall, as the Lions welcome Blue Mountain Christian to Florence at 7:45 p.m. This game will serve as the tail end of a doubleheader with UNA Women’s Basketball, who plays UT Southern at 5:30 p.m.

“This is a very exciting season for our program,” said UNA head coach Tony Pujol. “We always like to put forth a non-conference schedule that prepares us for the ASUN. Every year, the league presents challenges that we have to adapt to — top to bottom. The distinct styles of play that we will see from our non-conference opponents will pay dividends when we get into ASUN play. We’re very excited about our team.”

The first two matchups for the Lions will be at CB&S Bank Arena, as the Lions welcome Alabama A&M for a classic in-state rivalry game on Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.

The Lions will then make their way to play four Power Five programs this season — the most in program history. The slate begins with an early road trip to Mississippi State on Nov. 14, followed by a trek to Kansas State (Dec. 2), Indiana (Dec. 21) and Texas Tech (Jan. 1).

