Man shot after allegedly breaking into a home on Wall Triana Highway

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is in the hospital following a shooting Saturday morning in Madison after allegedly trying to break into a home.

According to Madison County Sheriff Brent Patterson, a man broke into a residence in the 6000 block of Wall Triana Highway and the homeowner shot him. Don Webster with HEMSI says the call came in around 10:30 a.m. and the male suspect was transported to Huntsville Hospital.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses at this time. Police say the suspect was shot multiple times; however, he is expected to survive.

WAFF will update with more information as it becomes available.

