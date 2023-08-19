Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Man shot after allegedly breaking into a home on Wall Triana Highway

The scene from the street with Madison County deputies in the front of the property.
The scene from the street with Madison County deputies in the front of the property.(WAFF)
By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is in the hospital following a shooting Saturday morning in Madison after allegedly trying to break into a home.

According to Madison County Sheriff Brent Patterson, a man broke into a residence in the 6000 block of Wall Triana Highway and the homeowner shot him. Don Webster with HEMSI says the call came in around 10:30 a.m. and the male suspect was transported to Huntsville Hospital.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses at this time. Police say the suspect was shot multiple times; however, he is expected to survive.

WAFF will update with more information as it becomes available.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops find moldy strawberries & a dirty ice machine at Huntsville fast food restaurant
Local authorities surrounding the body of water near County Road 67
Body recovered in river near County Road 67
Orion noise complaints continue, city councilman looking for solutions
Orion noise complaints continue, Huntsville leaders seek solutions
The Norfolk Southern train derailment in DeKalb County
Norfolk Southern train derails in DeKalb County near Battelle
Smoke rises from a facility after a reported explosion at a gas plant in Hickman County,...
Explosion reported at gas plant in Tennessee; evacuation ordered near facility

Latest News

Safety on University Drive remains a big concern for pedestrians, cyclists.
Officials speak on pedestrian and bicyclist safety on University Drive
Local authorities surrounding the body of water near County Road 67
Body recovered in river near County Road 67
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Body recovered in river near County Road 67
Brian Beck
Man arrested in Huntsville for trafficking 12 grams of fentanyl